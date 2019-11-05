Home sales surged in Vancouver area in October
Real estate board says lower prices helped boost sales by 45.4% over 2018
The Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver says home sales surged 45.4 per cent in October from a year earlier as lower prices helped boost sales.
The board says there were 2,858 sales for the month, up from 1,966 sales a year ago, to come in 9.8 per cent above the 10-year sales average for October.
The board says homebuyers have more confidence than in the first half of the year as prices edge down and interest rates remain low.
The composite benchmark price was down by 6.4 per cent from a year ago to $992,900, and down 1.7 per cent over the past six months.
Detached home sales were up 47.3 per cent, where the benchmark price was $1.41 million. Condo sales were up 40.5 per cent with a benchmark price of $652,500. Attached home sales were up 55.8 per cent with a benchmark price of $771,600.
New listings were down 16.4 per cent in October compared with a year ago at 4,074 combined listings. The total number of active listings was down 5.8 per cent from a year ago to 12,236.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.