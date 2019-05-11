Vancouver nurses share unbreakable friendship 65 years in the making

For the 65th year in a row, a group of Vancouver women sat down for a reunion lunch and picked up right where they left off.

The St. Paul's Hospital nursing class of 1954 has an unbreakable bond.

Every year since graduation, the nurses have gotten together to catch up and reminisce. The latest reunion saw seven nurses, including Pat Battensey, meet for lunch this week at Vancouver's iconic Sylvia Hotel in the West End.

Back in their training days, the nurses lived together in the hospital, which is still located in downtown Vancouver on Burrard Street.

"We [would] get together in the evenings after dinner and talk and discuss the day and discuss the latest boyfriends. Just what all young girls of 18 do. We just became friends very quickly," Battensey told On The Coast intern Nikitha Martins.

The nurses found comfort in that friendship, and connection through their work.

"Some days we'd have really bad days. We'd want to quit. The other girls would say, 'Tomorrow it'll be better,'" Battensey said.

"But it was scary, because everything was new to us. We were very young," Battensey said.

The good old days

Every year, friends Pat Elmes and Barb Kinehan reminisce about the trouble some nurses would get into. Back in the 1950s, nuns ran the hospital, and Elmes says they were very strict. Nurses were required to be in bed by 10 p.m. each night.

"Some people managed to sneak around but most of us didn't. But we weren't all innocent because I stole a whole turkey when I was in the [kitchen one night]," Kinehan said, much to the joy of the other nurses at the reunion.

The graduating class of 1954. Back in their training days, the nurses lived together in St. Paul's Hospital, which is still located in downtown Vancouver on Burrard Street. (Submitted by Barb Kinahan)

When they weren't working, the young girls used to go dancing at the Commodore Ballroom and would also go to dances with UBC engineering students.

"We were a party class," Kinehan said. "Now the secrets are coming out."

Friendship for life

While the size of the reunions have become gradually smaller over the years, the remaining members of the class do their best to meet every year.

"We've come in wheelchairs, we've come on kidney dialysis, we've come with everything," Battensey said.

She says the group hasn't changed much since 1954.

"When we meet having not seen each other for a year, we pick up where we left off," Battensey said.

"I never expected to have a group of friends like this. It's been a real reward."

Listen to the full story here:

For the 65th year in a row, a unique set of Vancouver women sat down for a reunion lunch. The St. Paul's Hospital nursing class of 1954 has an unbreakable bond. The latest reunion saw seven nurses meet for lunch at Vancouver's iconic Sylvia Hotel in the West End. 4:00

With files from CBC's On The Coast.