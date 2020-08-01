Search for Metro Vancouver's best neighbourhood: Vancouver and South of the Fraser quarterfinals

After more than 250,000 votes in the search for the Metro Vancouver's best neighbourhood, what have we learned?

Well, as we've reduced the number of neighbourhoods in the running from 192 to 32, it's become apparent that being next to water doesn't hurt. Having some unique history or origin story for the neighbourhood is also a benefit.

Being a walkable neighbourhood can also help — but being associated with rapid transit apparently isn't a benefit, with just one of the remaining 32 neighbourhoods containing a SkyTrain, Canada Line or SeaBus station.

"When I look at the more dense neighbourhoods that lost, I still see them as half-baked," said Ginger Gosnell-Myers, a fellow with SFU's Centre for Dialogue, focused on Decolonization and Urban Indigenous Policy.

"They're significant transit hubs, but perhaps people view them as places to just pass through."

This week, we'll be taking our 32 remaining neighbourhoods down to just eight in a series of one-on-one votes.

Aug. 4 sees voting in the quarterfinals for both the Vancouver and South of the Fraser quadrants, as we go from eight to four neighbourhoods in both sections. On Aug. 6, we'll have the semifinals in each bracket.

Those votes will determine who the finalists are in each bracket next week.

Today, though, is still full of plenty of tough decisions. Polls are open until midnight.

(CBC Graphics)

Vancouver quarterfinals

South of the Fraser quarterfinals

