Search for Metro Vancouver's best neighbourhood: South of the Fraser, Round of 32

For Surrey-Green Timbers MLA Rachna Singh, it's a benefit.

"Everybody gets their own spaces, if they want it," said Singh.

Singh says the city's size means there's more areas for recreation, particularly in her neighbourhood of Bear Creek, close to both the park of the same name, as well as Green Timbers.

"Especially now with COVID-19, it gets more and more important to have … those festivities which people don't have space for in their own homes," she said.

Like many who live in Surrey, she believes her neighbourhoods may not get the same fair shake as those in Vancouver.

"People just talk about Vancouver all the time. There are suburban areas that get neglected … they're less dense, [but] people don't know there are some hidden gems in every city."

Which neighbourhoods South of the Fraser advance — the more sprawling suburban ones, or the smaller communities close to the water — will continue to be an interesting thing to watch in The Search for Metro Vancouver's Best Neighbourhood.

Tuesday, July 21 will see voting in the second round for neighbourhoods between Delta and Langley Township, as we go from 32 to 16 neighbourhoods. Polls are open until midnight.

We'll be introducing 64 neighbourhoods automatically advanced to the second round to face last week's winners.

In South of the Fraser's case, that means Ladner, Tsawwassen Centre, Guildford, East Newton, West Newton, City Central, Cloverdale, Clayton, Fort Langley, Brookswood, Murrayville, Boundary Road, White Rock, Crescent Beach, Scottsdale and Sunshine Hills will now enter the bracket.

These got an automatic advance because we thought they might be the neighbourhoods people would think were the "best."

Of course, we could be wrong, and you could vote them out this round.

Delta + North/South Surrey votes

Central Surrey + Langleys votes