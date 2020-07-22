Search for Metro Vancouver's best neighbourhood: Northern Region, Round of 32

The mayor of the smallest community remaining in the search for Metro Vancouver's best neighbourhood has a simple message: don't vote for us.

"We are low quality. No one needs to even come look at us. There's so many other places to go," said Belcarra Mayor Neil Belenkie.

The municipality of 643 people consists of a small number of winding roads, single-family homes and one commercial business. But there are also plenty of popular beaches and parks that can overwhelm streets in the summer months — perhaps a reason why Belenkie didn't want to campaign for Belcarra to advance against Moody Centre in the second round of voting.

"Belcarra is dark, it's always raining and there's nothing to do. I think we got through [the first round] on the pity vote."

Belenkie's tongue-in-cheek mocking underscores an interesting tension in a lot of the region's neighbourhoods farther from Vancouver's core: people move to certain neighbourhoods for nature and tranquility, and want to keep it that way.

"Tell your friends it's awful here," reads one of the slogans from a 2016 marketing campaign from Bowen Island — which goes up against a similarly tranquil community in North Vancouver's Deep Cove this round.

Thursday, July 23, will see voting in the second round for neighbourhoods in the North Shore, Tri-Cities and Ridge Meadows, as we go from 32 to 16 neighbourhoods. Polls are open until midnight.

We'll be introducing 64 neighbourhoods automatically advanced to the second round to face last week's winners.

In this region's case, that means Lynn Valley, Lower Lonsdale, Ambleside, Horseshoe Bay, Deep Cove, Coquitlam City Centre, Maillardville, Austin Heights, Westwood Plateau, Heritage Mountain/Woods, Moody Centre, Downtown Port Coquitlam, Glenwood, Haney, Albion and Silver Valley will now enter the bracket.

These got an automatic advance because we thought they might be the neighbourhoods people would think were the "best."

But you'll be the judge of that.

