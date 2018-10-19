Search for Metro Vancouver's best neighbourhood: Fraser River, Round of 32

Most cities have one downtown area.

Burnaby has either four or zero, depending how you look at it.

"It made perfect sense for our planning staff to come up with the idea of four centres and I believe that has worked best for us," said Burnaby Coun. Sav Dhaliwal.

As Dhaliwal puts it, when Burnaby realized decades ago that its population would likely rise by more than 100,000, they decided against creating "a very congested single downtown" in favour of town centres at Metrotown, Brentwood, Lougheed and Edmonds.

At the same time, they opted against big changes in most of the city's predominantly single-family, suburban neighbourhoods that grew throughout the middle of the 20th century.

"It was pretty clear … when the city was planning the official community plan that people in the single family neighbourhoods wished to keep their density pretty low," said Dhaliwal.

"So we need to have a high-density neighbourhood in order to protect the desires of local homeowners who said the reason they moved to Burnaby was to have ... the old suburbs close to amenities."

It's the sort of bargain that many municipalities have copied in the last decade and will create some interesting matchups in our Search for Metro Vancouver's Best Neighbourhood.

Of the 16 neighbourhoods left in the Burnaby half of the Fraser River bracket, five are high-density neighbourhoods — the four town centres, plus SFU City — while the other 11 are lower density communities.

Tuesday, July 21 will see voting in the second round for Burnaby, New Westminster and Richmond, as we go from 32 to 16 neighbourhoods. Polls are open until midnight.

In this quadrant of the bracket, we'll be introducing 16 neighbourhoods that automatically advanced to the second round to face last week's winners.

In the Fraser River quadrant's case, that means Sapperton/McBride, Queens Park, downtown New Westminster, Queensborough, Steveston, Thompson, Brighouse, Richmond City Centre, Burnaby Heights, Brentwood, Capitol Hill, Lougheed, Metrotown, Buckingham Heights, South Slope and Edmonds will now enter the bracket.

Burnaby votes

Richmond/New Westminster votes