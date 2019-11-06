Search for Metro Vancouver's Best Neighbourhood: Vancouver Region, Round of 32

What have we learned about the neighbourhoods people cherish the most after the first round of The Search for Metro Vancouver's Greatest Neighbourhood?

Well, with over 100,000 votes cast so far, we've learned that people are passionate. With winning neighbourhoods as large as 22,500 people (Vancouver's Riley Park) and as small as 650 (Belcarra), size doesn't necessarily matter.

And with the region's 21 municipalities all still represented in the final 128 neighbourhoods, it shows there's pride in place no matter where you live.

Monday, July 20 will see voting in the second round of the Vancouver quadrant, as we go from 32 to 16 neighbourhoods. Polls are open until midnight.

We'll be introducing 64 neighbourhoods automatically advanced to the second round to face last week's winners.

In Vancouver's case, that means Point Grey, Dunbar, Shaughnessy, Kerrisdale, Marpole, Oakridge, West End, South False Creek, Hastings-Sunrise, Grandview-Woodlands, Mt. Pleasant, Strathcona, Gastown, Yaletown, Chinatown and Olympic Village will now enter the bracket.

These got an automatic advance because we thought they might be the neighbourhoods people would think were the "best" — due to their history or vibrancy, sense of character or attractiveness to non-residents, their small businesses, nice parks or great views.

Of course, we could be wrong, and you could vote them out this round.

(CBC Graphics)

West side votes

East side votes