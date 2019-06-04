It wasn't a concert or sporting event that prompted thousands of people to line up outside BC Place Tuesday morning.

The line-ups were for a mass celebration of Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the fasting month of Ramadan.

Muslims from across Metro Vancouver gathered at Canada's third largest stadium to offer prayer, bid farewell to Ramadan, and welcome a festival that begins with the sighting of the new moon.

A group of people line up to enter BC Place for morning prayer Tuesday. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

BC Place welcomed Muslims from across the Lower Mainland to pray during Eid. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Eid al-Fitr translates as "the festival of breaking of the fast." Ramadan includes fasting from food and drink from dawn until sunset. Fasting during Ramadan is one of the five pillars of Islam, which also include prayer and charity.

A young girl and her brother wait in line to enter BC Place for morning prayer. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

More than 8,000 Muslims prayed Tuesday morning at BC Place, Canada's third largest stadium. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

According to a 2011 Canadian National Household Survey, there are more than 1 million Muslims living in Canada, making it the second largest religion in the country.

A Vancouver police officer prays during an Eid celebration at BC Place. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Muslims offer pray during Eid, which marks the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Muslims pray during Eid. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

After morning prayer — which is usually held in a mosque but can also be held in public spaces such as a park or indoor venue — the community will gather for a feast at various places. Families will open their homes to the community and offer a plethora of food and treats.

Muslims gather at the Jannif family home in Surrey, B.C., to break their month-long fast during the holy month of Ramadan. Nadia Jannif is a CBC employee who invited a photographer to document the celebration. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Nadia Jannif, a CBC employee, holds a cookie decorated for Eid during celebrations in Surrey on Tuesday. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Treats, food and drink are shared within the community during the festival. (Ben Nelms/CBC)