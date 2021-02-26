Vancouver Mural Festival artwork vandalized downtown

Police are investigating after several pieces of public art were destroyed in downtown Vancouver.

The interactive, open-air exhibits at Hastings and Hornby streets were part of the Vancouver Mural Festival and were discovered smashed on Friday morning.

Photos posted online show the installations tipped over with the walls smashed.

The art pieces included augmented reality and were part of an effort to create safe experiences in public spaces during the pandemic.

Someone went on a vandalism spree downtown, smashing multiple augmented reality exhibits that were part of <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/vanmuralfest?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#vanmuralfest</a>. Angry b/c lots of effort went into this project that was intended to bring some joy during a dark time. <a href="https://twitter.com/VancouverPD?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@vancouverpd</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/DeputyChow?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DeputyChow</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/HChristie2104?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@HChristie2104</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/vanmuralfest?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@vanmuralfest</a> <a href="https://t.co/AV3XHERTSf">pic.twitter.com/AV3XHERTSf</a> —@Eddy_Elmer

"We're saddened this morning by the vandalism to our augmented reality exhibits," Andrea Curtis, VMF's executive director said in a statement.

"Our team is busy assessing the damage, and will be removing pieces which are beyond repair. Meanwhile, we're grateful to the community who has been grabbing photos and alerting us of the damage."

Workers could be seen cleaning up the damaged pieces on Friday afternoon.

The Vancouver Police Department said it is aware of the vandalism and confirmed it is investigating.