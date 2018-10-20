Change is in the air as Vancouver votes for new mayor and council

There's a shakeup headed for Vancouver City Hall.

After 10 years of dominating council chambers, Vision Vancouver isn't running a candidate for mayor and most of the party's current councillors have opted to sit this one out.

With departing Mayor Gregor Robertson's seat up for grabs, and only three of 10 council incumbents running for re-election, it's been something of a chaotic campaign season.

There are 21 candidates for mayor and 71 candidates for 10 council seats, along with a grab bag of new civic parties, including Pro Vancouver, Yes Vancouver, Coalition Vancouver and Vancouver 1st.

Independent candidate leads the polls

But this could very well be the year of the independent candidate, breaking the three-decade stranglehold of party politics at city hall.

Most polls suggest independent mayoral hopeful Kennedy Stewart is in the lead — the latest numbers from Research Co. him as the favoured candidate of 36 per cent of decided voters.

Vancouver hasn't had an independent mayor since Mike Harcourt, who was elected in 1980. The last independent to be voted onto council was Carole Taylor in 1986.

The numbers from Research Co. point to the NPA's Ken Sim (23 per cent) and fellow independent candidate Shauna Sylvester (19 per cent) as Stewart's closest competitors.

And then there are the wild cards, like Coalition Vancouver's Wai Young, who's pledged to rip up bike lanes and bestow free parking on Sundays. Or Vancouver 1st's Fred Harding, who's promised to bring back the NBA, and Yes Vancouver's Hector Bremner, who says he has no idea why a prominent developer dropped $85,000 on billboards supporting him.

But none of them are polling above 10 per cent.

Affordable housing dominates campaign season

The candidates' proposals for addressing the city's affordable housing crisis may be the deciding factor for many voters.

About two thirds of Vancouver residents have told Research Co. pollsters that housing is the most important issue facing the city. Nothing else even comes close.

How to make housing affordable was the central question when CBC and the University of B.C. hosted a mayoral debate this week between Stewart, Sim, Sylvester, Young and Bremner.

Stewart's strategy closely resembles the current government's 10-year housing plan but with an additional 13,000 units.

Sim's plan, on the other hand, includes allowing two secondary suites in every detached homes and fast-tracking construction of low-income housing.

Meanwhile, Sylvester has championed co-op housing and resort municipality style units and wants to set a target of a three per cent rental vacancy rate.

Polls close in the Vancouver election at 8 p.m. Saturday. More than 48,000 votes have already been cast during advance voting, up 27 per cent from 2014 numbers.