Vancouver police investigating fatality after motorcycle crash

Vancouver police say they're investigating after a serious motorcycle crash left one person dead in East Vancouver on Wednesday evening.

The crash happened at 41st Avenue and Rupert Street just before 7 p.m. PT. A motorcycle was found on its side in the middle of the road several metres away from the victim, and a helmet was on the ground nearby.

A car was also at the scene with what appeared to be some side damage.

The intersection was closed so police could conduct their investigation.

Police were on scene and could only say they were investigating a fatality and more information would be made available Thursday morning.