Vancouver man reunited with missing dog after 2 weeks

A Vancouver man has been reunited with his dog — which he describes as "family" — nearly two weeks after the Jack Russell-Chihuahua cross was allegedly stolen.

Michael Lorimer, who often sits outside a neighbourhood restaurant in his wheelchair, said his dog Mishah went missing late last month.

He'd gone into the restaurant at East Hastings and Nanaimo and left the tiny brown-and-white dog outside. When he came back, Mishah was gone.

Michael Lorimer's dog, Mishah, was found safe in Vancouver's Gastown area on Thursday night. The dog, who has a herniated belly button, had been missing for nearly two weeks. (Kyrin Lit/Facebook)

Lorimer's luck turned around on Thursday.

Police say two people spotted Mishah on Water Street, near Abbott Street, around 6:30 p.m. PT and phoned 911.

A picture of Michael Lorimer's dog Mishah from a missing poster put up in East Vancouver. (Jon Hernandez/CBC)

A statement said officers found the dog with a 33-year-old Vancouver man. Mishah was taken back to Lorimer and the other man, police said, was arrested on an unrelated warrant.

Michael Lorimer describes what Mishah means to him:

Lorimer is looking for his pet, which went missing in East Vancouver. 0:17

Lorimer, who said he was devastated to find Mishah missing, is partially paralyzed and has panhandled in the neighbourhood for several years.

"She was with me 24-7. She's just a great little dog, a good little companion," he said on Dec. 2.

Vancouver police Const. Jason Doucette said the people that spotted Mishah in Gastown recognized the dog from media coverage.

"This is a great example of how the public, media and the VPD can work together and make good things happen," the officer said.

With files from Jon Hernandez