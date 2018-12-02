'You don't steal somebody's dog': Vancouver homeless man saddened by companion's disappearance

A homeless man in East Vancouver is hoping his dog, which he says was taken from outside a restaurant, will be returned to him.

Michael Lorimer says his dog went missing about a week ago after he went into the building at East Hastings and Nanaimo and left the animal outside.

Lorimer says he's devastated he left the dog on its own.

"I'm hoping someone thought the dog was in need of help and were doing right by picking her up," he said Sunday. "You don't steal somebody's dog ... she's part of your family."

Lorimer is looking for his pet, which went missing in East Vancouver. 0:17

The dog is a Jack Russell-Chihuahua cross named Mishah. The animal is mostly white with brown ears and a small black spot on its back.

Lorimer is partially paralyzed and has panhandled in the neighbourhood for several years. He said it's been tough being without his pet.

"She was with me 24-7. She's just a great little dog, a good little companion."

Community members have been helping Lorimer try and find Mishah by putting up posters about the dog.

With files from Jon Hernandez.

