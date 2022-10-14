Meteor briefly lights up skies around Vancouver
Sightings reported from as far away as Oregon and Abbotsford, B.C.
Many people across Metro Vancouver and Vancouver Island reported seeing a large meteor burning up in the earth's atmosphere on Wednesday night.
"It is a meteor, just a very, very bright one," said Marley Leacock, an astronomer at Vancouver's H.R. MacMillan Space Centre. "It is a shooting star, but we would call it a fireball because of how bright it got."
The American Meteor Society says it has received143 witness reports of the fireball as of Thursday afternoon from as far away as Oregon and Abbotsford, B.C.
In Squamish, Matteo Abel recorded a bright flash on his doorbell camera.
The celestial sighting comes during the annual Orionids meteor shower, which takes place as Earth passes through the debris field left behind by Halley's comet.
The shower is expected to peak between Oct. 21 and 22. Halley's comet is not set to return until 2061.
Leacock says such fireballs aren't rare, but seeing one is a "once or twice in a lifetime thing."
"There's constantly stuff falling in our atmosphere," she said. "It just really is whether or not we see them. We can only detect what we see, so there's lots going on that we don't see."
This flash in the Seattle sky at 10:18pm woke me right up. Meteor? Satellite? That Astros homer finally returning to Earth? (Sorry)<br><br>Any ideas <a href="https://twitter.com/NWSSeattle?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NWSSeattle</a> ?<br><br>(Located in West Queen Anne. Ignore the camera light’s blue reflection on my window glass.) <br><br> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/meteor?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#meteor</a> <a href="https://t.co/0Rq8DBmVTn">pic.twitter.com/0Rq8DBmVTn</a>—@jack_clemens
With files from Jessica Cheung
