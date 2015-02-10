Vancouver health officials say there's no shortage of measles vaccine and urge people to get immunized

Health officials say at no point has there been a shortage of measles vaccine in Vancouver, and people should still be getting immunized to prevent more cases from popping up, especially if they plan on travelling.

The Fraser Health Authority confirmed a 17th case of measles in Metro Vancouver last week linked to initial exposures in Vancouver.

But Vancouver Coastal Health says the measles outbreak in Francophone schools that at its peak required approximately 30 students and staff to stay home as a precaution seems to be drawing to a close .

VCH says all students and staff have been able to return to school except for one child.

Where to get a measles vaccine

The MMR vaccine which immunizes against measles is still available at a number of locations in Vancouver, including community health centres, walk-in clinics, family doctors' offices and pharmacies.

Pharmacists can also immunize adults and children over five years old. Health officials recommend you call ahead to make sure locations have the vaccinations and staffing available to immunize you.

And if a pharmacy has run out, call somewhere else.

"We have enough vaccine," said VCH spokesperson Tiffany Akins. "It's just a matter of where it is and that's why we say to call ahead just to make sure that where you want to go has it available."

London Drugs is offering two measles vaccination clinics at its Broadway and Cambie location at 525 West Broadway this week.

Pharmacists will administer free booster shots or new vaccinations on Tuesday, March 12 from 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Saturday, March 16 from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Vaccines a priority for travellers

Health authorities warn that anyone who isn't immunized or who hasn't received two doses of the MMR vaccine is at higher risk of getting sick.

"If you're going somewhere where there is a current measles outbreak, such as the Philippines, we do recommend that you go get vaccinated," said Akins. "It's a free vaccine."

