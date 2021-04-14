Backroom organizer Mark Marissen announces bid for mayor of Vancouver
Long-time political operative and ex-husband of former premier Christy Clark to run in 2022 civic election
Longtime political organizer Mark Marissen has announced his bid for mayor of Vancouver.
In messages posted Wednesday on social media, Marissen says he will run for Vancouver's top job in the next civic election, set for October 2022.
The biography accompanying the announcement says Marissen has advised political, business, labour and arts groups in B.C., and is the founder and owner of a Vancouver-based public affairs company.
Marissen, the ex-husband of former premier Christy Clark, says on social media that he is "building a new coalition to get Vancouver on the right track, for everyone.''
Mayor Kennedy Stewart, who ran as an independent in 2018, has not said if he intends to seek re-election.
The Non-Partisan Association announced earlier this month that it has nominated park board commissioner John Coupar as its mayoral candidate.
