Vancouver mayor wants citywide handgun ban if federal legislation passes
Mayor Kennedy Stewart’s upcoming motion would direct staff to draft municipal bylaw once Bill C-21 passes
Vancouver's mayor says he will ask city council to use the newly introduced federal Bill C-21 once it becomes law to create the city's own ban on handguns.
The federal government introduced the new gun control legislation Tuesday that would bring in a buyback program for banned firearms, allow municipalities to ban handguns and increase criminal penalties for gun smuggling and trafficking.
"At the earliest opportunity, I will be bringing forward a motion directing staff to prepare a handgun ban bylaw and bring it forward for a vote once this federal legislation is passed," said Stewart.
The bill comes nine months after the federal government announced a ban on the use, sale and importation of more than 1,500 makes and models of what the the government refers to as military-grade "assault-style weapons."
"For cities like Vancouver, the greatest threat to public safety is the proliferation of handguns, deadly weapons that have no place in cities, and this bill would give us new tools to get them off our streets," he said.
Mayor Stewart cited a recent uptick in gang-related shootings and weapons recovered by police as reasons why Vancouver needs to implement a ban as quickly as possible.
Bill C-21 still faces challenges in the House of Commons and must receive Senate approval before becoming federal law.
