Vancouver mayor-elect throws support behind city-approved pot shops
Kennedy Stewart says 19 outlets that have played by the city's rules should be given licensing preference
The election of Kennedy Stewart as mayor of Vancouver has given some pot shop owners and compassion club operators in the city hope that they will be grandfathered into the new legal framework around recreational cannabis.
Stewart says he thinks the 19 operators previously granted business licences in Vancouver should be given priority because they have been playing by the rules — but it's still unclear how soon new licences will be issued.
Speaking to reporters after the election, Stewart said it will take discussions with the province to determine how many licensed recreational marijuana retailers the city will have.
Pot shops require approval by both the province and the city in the new legalization framework, which came into effect Oct. 18.
Pre-legalization, only 19 Vancouver locations had fully complied with City of Vancouver licensing requirements.
Another 46 locations had received land-use approval from the city but no business licence. A further 75 were operating in contravention of the city licensing framework.
So far, the government operated B.C. Cannabis Store in Kamloops is the only legal retailer in the province.
Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth has regularly pointed to the municipal election as a reason for the licensing delay.
With files from Canadian Press
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.