Vancouver mayor-elect and council sworn in Monday

Kennedy Stewart and the newly elected Vancouver city council will be sworn in Monday at a ceremony at the Creekside Community Centre.

The event at 1:25 p.m. PT will be streamed live here.

Judge Harbans K. Dhillon will administer the oaths of office.

Stewart, who ran as an independent, defeated NPA candidate Ken Sim by 957 votes in the Oct. 20 civic elections.

The former NDP member of parliament for Burnaby South quit his job in Ottawa to run for mayor of Vancouver.

Councillors-elect Adriane Carr, Pete Fry, Melissa De Genova, Jean Swanson, Colleen Hardwick, Michael Wiebe, Christine Boyle, Lisa Dominato, Rebecca Bligh and Sarah Kirby-Yung will also be sworn in.

Many other municipal governments are holding inauguration ceremonies Monday, including Surrey and Burnaby.