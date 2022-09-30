B.C. Votes 2022: Election results for Vancouver mayor and council
Fewer than 1,000 votes separated the top two candidates for the city's mayor in 2018
Voters in Vancouver have a lot of decisions to make in Saturday's election, with 137 candidates vying for 27 positions in the government of B.C.'s biggest city.
The major issues in this year's campaign have been very similar to those in other cities across B.C., and candidates and political parties have fought to stand out from the crowd with platforms attempting to address the affordable housing crisis and public safety.
Many of the names on the ballot are representing political parties making their first appearances in a civic election.
There are 15 candidates for mayor, including incumbent Kennedy Stewart leading the newly formed Forward Together slate; Ken Sim of the newly formed ABC Vancouver; former councillor Colleen Hardwick with the newly formed TEAM for a Livable Vancouver; Mark Marrisen of Progress Vancouver, formerly known as Yes Vancouver; and Fred Harding of the longstanding Non-Partisan Association (NPA).
Stewart has been mayor since 2018, when he ran as an independent and narrowly defeated then-NPA candidate Sim by a margin of just 957 votes.
The ballot also includes 59 candidates for 10 council positions, 32 candidates for seven park board commissioner slots and 31 candidates for nine spots on the school board.
