Flights between Vancouver and Maui cancelled as wildfire burns across Hawaiian island

Several flights between Vancouver and Maui have been cancelled, according to Canadian airlines, as a wildfire tears across the Hawaiian island.

At least six people have been killed as a result of the fire, which has forced residents and tourists alike to flee. Thomson Reuters reports that some people were forced to jump into the ocean to escape the smoke and fire, and winds from a nearby hurricane continued to fan the flames and increase fire behaviour.

A WestJet spokesperson confirmed that two flights from YVR International Airport to Kahului, flight numbers WS1852 and WS1853, were cancelled on Wednesday, adding that flights are being rescheduled for Friday, Aug. 11. The airline says it's working to notify passengers of these plans.

In response to the Maui wildfires, a travel advisory has been posted on Flights and vacation packages and flexible change/cancel guidelines have been announced for all guests travelling to Kahului, Maui, between Aug. 9 and 11, 2023.

"We continue to monitor the situation closely and will make operational changes in the name of safety as necessary," WestJet said. "All guests currently in the region are advised to follow all response instructions provided by local authorities."

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Air Canada told CBC Wednesday that Tuesday's flight from Maui to Vancouver was cancelled because the fire was impeding access to the airport.

"We are evaluating other options, including the opportunity to operate an evening flight with a larger aircraft to accommodate all affected passengers, pending airport access and other operational considerations," they said.

Air Canada currently has one flight daily between Vancouver and Maui.