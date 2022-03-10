Vancouver masseur charged with sexually assaulting 2 clients

A B.C. man has been charged with sexually assaulting two clients during massages at a spa in East Vancouver, according to police.

Jun Dong Gao, 46, was arrested on Feb. 10 after two women reported that they had been assaulted during treatments at separate Happy Feet Massage locations, a statement from Vancouver police says.

Crown prosecutors have now approved two charges of sexual assault against Gao, who is also known as Jim or James.

Police say the alleged victims, who are 34 and 44 years old, reported being assaulted during massages on Feb. 5 and 6.

The owners of Happy Feet have co-operated with police throughout their investigation, according to the statement.

Gao is currently out on bail, with conditions that he not perform massages, reflexology, acupuncture or any other treatment that requires touching clients.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and anyone with more information is asked to call the sex crimes unit at 604-717-0603.