Vancouver masseur who used app to book clients charged with sexual assault

A masseur has been criminally charged after a woman alleged she was sexually assaulted in her downtown Vancouver home last week.

Vancouver police said the woman, who is in her 30s, came forward to police after hiring a masseur for an at-home treatment on Aug. 14.

A statement said Alexander Varfolomeev, 33, was identified as a suspect and arrested Tuesday. Police announced the charges against him on Wednesday.

Vancouver police Const. Steve Addison said it's believed Varfolomeev was self-employed and used an app called Soothe to book clients, visiting them in their homes for treatment. Addison said the company behind Soothe has co-operated with the police investigation.

Police said the company told investigators Varfolomeev will no longer be welcome to use the app.

Varfolomeev was released on bail on a number of conditions following his arrest, including a ban from providing massage services or physical therapy to the public.

On Wednesday, the B.C. College of Massage Therapists confirmed Varfolomeev was not registered with the regulatory body. The college sets standards for the massage profession provincewide.

Addison said anyone with information about the case or anyone who believes they have been a victim of assault should phone police, or Crimestoppers to remain anonymous.