Vancouver marks anniversary of Quebec mosque shooting as a day of remembrance

Community leaders in Vancouver gathered Wednesday night to mark the third anniversary of a shooting at mosque in Quebec City three years ago that killed six people.

The City of Vancouver marked the anniversary by proclaiming it as a day of remembrance and action on Islamophobia.

"Islamophobia is alive and well and we need to fight it," said Vancouver Coun. Jean Swanson, who put forward the motion to make Jan. 29th a day of remembrance and action on Islamaphobia.

Police officers were stationed outside the gathering at Al-Masjid Al-Jamia, Vancouver's oldest mosque, as people inside solemnly gathered to remember the six men who were killed after a gunman opened fire inside the Quebec Islamic Cultural centre on January 29, 2017.

A group of police officers was stationed outside the mosque. (CBC News)

"This is an opportunity whereby community gathers together to show the support and to show that we do not fall back when calamity hits us. We only step forward," said Adnan Akeil with the Muslim Care Centre.

The gunman was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 40 years.

At the sentencing, a Quebec judge said the shooter was driven by a "visceral hatred toward Muslim immigrants."

A campaign is now underway to have January 29th recognized as a day of remembrance across Canada.