Vancouver man pleads guilty in relation to Emily Carr University fire

A Vancouver man has pleaded guilty to deliberately setting a fire that forced Emily Carr University to close last year.

Nathan MacLeod, 41, was arrested in October and charged with two counts of break and enter and one count of arson. He pleaded guilty on Wednesday, the Vancouver Police Department said.

The fire broke out at the school at 520 East 1st Ave. on Oct. 5 and was quickly declared suspicious.

No one was hurt, but the fire and water from the sprinkler system damaged an office and some painting and drawing studios.

Because of significant damage to walls and ceilings, classes were cancelled until after Thanksgiving.

MacLeod was arrested nearly a week after the incident. He was not believed to be connected to the school in any way.

Sentencing is expected to happen in December or January.