Vancouver man identified in deadly road rage incident

Police have identified the victim of Friday's deadly road rage incident as Willis Charles Hunt, 33, of Vancouver.

Just after 1:30 a.m. PT, police received a 911 call about a man shot underneath the Ironworkers Memorial Bridge, near Bridgeway Street.

First responders arrived soon after the call, but Hunt died at the scene.

A 32-year-old woman who was in the vehicle with Hunt was treated for minor injuries.

The two were driving in a grey Toyota Matrix, while the suspect was in a white sedan.

Police say no arrests have been made yet and the investigation is active.

"It is still very early in this investigation and our detectives are working to confirm the circumstances that led to this man's death," said Vancouver Police Constable Jason Doucette.

Homicide investigators are asking the public for information, specifically anyone with dash camera footage who was driving around McGill and Renfrew Streets between 1:30 a.m. and 2 a.m. PT on Friday to contact investigators at 604-717-2500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

The incident was Vancouver's 14th homicide of 2018.