Vancouver man dies in downtown motorcycle crash
Investigators say speed was likely a factor in the crash. No other vehicles were involved.
Police say this is Vancouver's 12th motor vehicle fatality of the year
Vancouver police say a 44-year-old man is dead after he lost control of his motorcycle and struck a tree on Sunday.
Investigators are determining the cause of the crash, police said, adding that speed was likely a factor.
The man was going east on Nelson Street, near Granville Street, shortly after noon when the crash happened.
No other vehicles were involved, police said.
The man was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Police said this is Vancouver's 12th motor vehicle fatality of the year.
