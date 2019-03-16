Vancouver man dies after Friday night assault on the Downtown Eastside

Vancouver police say they're investigating an assault with a weapon on the Downtown Eastside Friday night that ended in the death of a 19-year-old man.

Police have identified the victim as Vancouver resident Dakota Skye Wildman. They say he's the third homicide fatality of the year.

Wildman died after an altercation near Jackson Avenue at around 9:15 p.m., police say.

Witnesses called 911 and he was rushed to hospital, where he died of his injuries.

Police say no one has been arrested in connection with the death. They also say this was not a random attack and there is no risk to the public.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the VPD Homicide Unit at 604-717-2500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.