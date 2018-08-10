Vancouver man dead in apparent road rage shooting

Police are asking for the public's help after a Vancouver man was shot and killed in an apparent road rage incident early Friday near the Second Narrows Ironworkers Memorial Bridge.

Vancouver police received a 911 call at about 1:30 a.m. PT and found a 33-year-old man shot dead near Bridgeway Street in East Vancouver.

A woman who police believe was in the same car was also injured and taken to hospital, but has since been released.

Police are calling the death a homicide, and think it may be the result of a traffic dispute between the victim in a grey Toyota Matrix, and the suspect in a white sedan.

They are asking anyone who may have information, or dash camera footage near the intersection of McGill Street and Renfrew Street between the hours of 1:30 and 2:00 a.m. Friday, to call detectives at 604-717-2500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-22-8477.