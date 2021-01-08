Vancouver man charged with manslaughter after punch led to victim's death: police

A Vancouver man has been charged with one count of manslaughter in relation to the death of Neil Scarisbrick last September in the city's Downtown Eastside.

Scarisbrick, 36, was assaulted during an altercation near Columbia Street and East Hastings Street in the early morning of Sept. 7, 2020.

Vancouver police said the victim died of injuries resulting from a punch from 36-year-old Jonathan James Payne, who has now been charged.

Investigators believe the two men knew each other.

The death was the 11th of Vancouver's 19 homicides in 2020.