Vancouver man charged following Emily Carr University fire

Police say charges have been laid against a Vancouver man following an arson fire that forced the closure of Emily Carr University earlier this month.

Nathan MacLeod, 40, was arrested Oct. 11, and has been charged with two counts of break and enter, and one count of arson.

Police were called to the school at 520 East 1st Ave. at around 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 5, following a fire that investigators quickly identified as suspicious.

No one was hurt in the fire, but fire and water from the sprinkler caused some damage to the research and industry office and the painting and drawing studios on Level 4. The school says very few artworks or personal belongings were damaged.

In a statement issued Tuesday, university officials said the fire was fully extinguished by its sprinkler system, which limited fire damage, but there was significant water damage to the walls and ceilings, leading to class cancellations until after the Thanksgiving weekend.

"While every effort is being made to get Emily Carr back to its original state, unfinished walls or relocated shops, classrooms and studios will be a regular part of many students' experiences for several weeks," the school wrote.

Industrial fans circulate air to prevent mould from forming following the removal of wet construction materials in the hallways of the university. (Rob Maguire/ECU)

MacLeod is expected to appear in provincial court in Vancouver on Tuesday.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call Vancouver police at 604-717-2541.