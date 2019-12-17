Vancouver man arrested and charged in shooting of bystander in Surrey

Surrey RCMP have arrested a Vancouver man in the shooting of a bystander that occurred more than two years ago.

22-year-old Abd'l Malik Loubissi-Morris was arrested on Dec. 11 in Richmond. He's accused of shooting a 62-year-old woman who was visiting Surrey from Ontario on July 9, 2017.

Police said at the time that people in two trucks exchanged gunfire in a residential area of the 7700 block of 147A Street at about 3:30 p.m. PT.

The woman was a bystander and not the intended target, says Surrey RCMP Superintendent Elija Rain.

"Investigators believe that this was a targeted incident related to the Lower Mainland gang conflict," said Rain.

He says the investigation involved the co-operation of RCMP agencies from around the province including the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit, and the Kelowna and Vernon RCMP

Loubissi-Morris has been charged with attempted murder, use of a firearm in the commission of an offence, aggravated assault and discharging a firearm with intent.

Surrey RCMP Supt. Elija Rain says despite the charges the investigation is still continuing. (Mike Zimmer/CBC)

But despite laying charges, Supt. Rain says the investigation remains active with the possibility of more arrests and further charges.

Bystander alive and doing well

Following the shooting, the bystander was treated for non-life-threatening injuries; her shoulder had been grazed by the bullet.

Cpl. Elenore Sturko with the Surrey RCMP says she reached out to the woman to alert her of the arrest.

"She [the bystander] said it was like receiving an early Christmas present," said Sturko.