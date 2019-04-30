Vancouver Magazine crowns St. Lawrence best restaurant for 2nd year
Head chef and owner J.C. Poirier also named chef of the year
Vancouver Magazine has awarded 2019's Restaurant of the Year to St. Lawrence for the second year in a row.
The French-Canadian restaurant's "truly exceptional" achievement, in the words of the magazine, was largely thanks to head chef and owner J.C. Poirier's ability to "to take the classics — vol-au-vent, Paris-Brest — and present them in a way that simultaneously honours their past while still making them seem as if he invented them last week."
Poirier — who also was named chef of the year — said winning the award was a great feeling.
"I'm just really happy for the team at St. Lawrence. There's a lot of work that goes behind closed doors and those are the ones that really matters," Poirier told CBC's Lien Yeung.
"It shows a lot this year. We won like huge awards. That means a lot."
The Vancouver Magazine Restaurant Awards were handed out Monday with winners in more than 30 categories.
Winners in select categories included:
Best Bar
Grapes & Soda, Vancouver
Best Casual
Down Low Chicken Shack, Vancouver
Best Chinese
Chef Tony, Richmond
Best Dessert
Boulevard Kitchen and Oyster Bar, Vancouver
Best Indian
Swad Indian Kitchen, Vancouver
Best Italian
Savio Volpe, Vancouver
Best Seafood
Boulevard Kitchen and Oyster Bar, Vancouver
Best Steakhouse
Hy's Steakhouse and Cocktail Bar, Vancouver
Best Upscale
Boulevard Kitchen and Oyster Bar, Vancouver
Best Vegetarian
The Acorn, Vancouver
A full list of winners is available here.