Vancouver's Little Mountain gets big B.C. welcome after trip to Little League World Series

The Little Mountain Baseball All-Stars returned home to a heroes welcome on Tuesday after representing Canada at the Little League World Series.

Friends and family gathered at Vancouver International Airport to greet the team.

"The past couple of weeks have been insane. It's been crazy," said 11-year-old Ben Meichenbaum, who plays third base and right field.

The team earned the right to compete in the 75th Little League World Series after winning a provincial title and defeating Moose Jaw 9–4 in the Canadian regional final earlier this month.

Once in Pennsylvania, Canada beat North Brisbane, Australia, 7–0 and Takarazuka, Japan, 6–0 in the tournament.

WATCH | Little Mountain Little Leaguers get raucous hometown homecoming:

Little Mountain Little Leaguers head home Duration 0:56 The Little Mountain Little League team landed back home in Vancouver on Tuesday, after competing for over a month but ultimately losing to Curacao in the Little League World Series.

Beating a team from Japan, a country with a history of success in the tournament, was a source of pride for Meichenbaum.

"It just felt like we shocked the world," he said. "Nobody expected that to happen. I think we have lots to be proud of."

Meichenbaum's mom Dawn Mackey said it was a thrill to watch her son play at such a high level.

"You dream of this, but you always know that there's so many pieces that have to fall into place to make this happen ... it's like a dream come true," she said.

The Little Mountain Baseball All-Stars won games against teams from Australia and Japan before being eliminated by Curacao. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

The dream run ended for the Little Mountain Little Leaguers after they were eliminated from title contention by a well-rounded team from Willemstad, Curacao, which went on to the finals.

The Little Mountain Baseball All-Stars return home from competing at the 2022 Little League World Series. The team last competed in the tournament in 2010. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Little Mountain manager Ulysses Yan, whose son Graydon is on the team, said the trip to Williamsport was the culmination of years of hard work.

"With my son on the team as well, we've been playing since he was four," Yan said. "It's a very proud moment being a father and a coach."

The team was honoured at a Toronto Blue Jays game at Rogers Centre on Monday night. Plans are in the works to meet the Vancouver Canadians and Vancouver Canucks.

From BC to the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LLWS?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LLWS</a> 🇨🇦 <br><br>Thanks to Little Mountain Little League for joining us tonight! <a href="https://t.co/48lqDCd52q">pic.twitter.com/48lqDCd52q</a> —@BlueJays

What else is on the agenda for the Little Leaguers now that September is around the corner?

"Oh yeah, I guess we have school," said pitcher Jaxon Mayervich, who plays first base and pitcher. "I'm not excited about that, though."