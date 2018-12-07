Vancouver liquor store unveils rare $75K whisky

A Vancouver liquor store unveiled an exceptionally rare whisky Thursday — and it's the only one in Canada.

The whisky, one of the only 110 bottles created, made its debut in Canada at Jak's on South Granville.

The Balvenie Fifty: Marriage 0962 has been rolling out since the spring, according to the company's Canadian brand ambassador Jamie Johnson.

"I'm really excited to partner with Jak's on this," Johnson said.

Lynn Coulthard, head wine and spirits buyer for Jak's, says no one's purchased the bottle yet, but added they did not advertise it until Thursday's event.

Here's the big reveal:

The release is a blend of different Balvenie whiskies.

David Stewart, the malt master for Balvenie, a Speyside distillery based in Dufftown, Scotland, says marrying different whiskies is one of the most challenging but rewarding facets of his role.

"This was a chance to explore the furthest reaches of our precious aged stocks and see how their extremes could be controlled and combined," Stewart said.

He says the process took months of patience to complete due to the sensitive natures of the various liquids.

It's not just the whisky that's special. The bottle case is unique: a hollow tube comprised of 48 layers of walnut wood and two layers of brass.

Whoever buys the $75,000 spirit will also get an etched brass certificate.