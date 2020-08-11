Witnesses sought as police investigate killing of Vancouver man

Vancouver police are searching for witnesses as they investigate the killing of a man in the Downtown Eastside last week.

A statement Tuesday said Jeff Strom, 64, was attacked near East Cordova and Dunlevy streets at around 5:30 p.m. PT on Thursday. He was hospitalized with serious injuries but died on Saturday.

Police said James Frederick Fierheller, who has no fixed address, was initially arrested for assault causing bodily harm in connection with Strom's death. The statement said the charge has now been upgraded to manslaughter.

Investigators are looking to speak with anyone who saw the attack or has dashcam footage from the area at the time of the attack. The intersection is at the southwest corner of Oppenheimer Park.

"We believe there may be additional witnesses to the altercation who have not yet spoken with detectives," said Sgt. Aaron Roed.

Anyone with information is asked to call VPD detectives at 604-717-2500, or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.

The statement said Fierheller remains in custody. Strom's death marks Vancouver's 10th homicide of the year.