Game of Thrones fans looking for a way to show their love for their favourite characters have a new option.

Wade and Danielle Papin, founders of the Vancouver-based jewelry company Pyrrha, have created a collection centred around the series.

The Papins say they were approached by HBO at a trade show, and the project took off from there.

There is a symbol for each 'house' or family in the sprawling series of Game of Thrones. (Pyrrha)

"At the time, we felt pretty excited, we still do. We were big fans of the show," said Wade.

"We did have to think about it a little bit. Was it a good brand alignment for us? Will it detract from what we do? We decided it's a great show and it's meaningful."

Each piece takes hours of careful work. (Pyrrha)

They say the decision felt like the right one because Game of Thrones is so character driven.

"We started with just the sigils [symbols or seals for the family houses on the show], and then every year after that we've just been adding to it," he said of the jewelry collection.

The process behind the jewelry is an intricate one. Casts are made from existing 19th century seals and combined with existing themes from the show for a fresh take on fan-favourite symbols.

"They showed us important imagery for the upcoming seasons," said Danielle of HBO.

As for future plans? The couple says there have been talks of a Game of Thrones prequel show, and hinted they might be along for the ride.