Vancouver Coastal Health cautions of COV1D-19 exposure at downtown lounge in Trump hotel
Vancouver's health authority is warning of a possible COVID-19 exposure at a 3rd floor lounge at Trump International Hotel & Tower Vancouver on Friday night.
Anyone who attended IVY Lounge on Aug. 7 from 10 p.m. to closing time should monitor for symptoms
Vancouver Coastal Health is warning anyone who attended the IVY Lounge located at the Trump International Hotel & Tower Vancouver on Friday night to monitor for symptoms of COVID-19.
The health authority lists the latest potential exposure — at the 3rd floor of 1161 W. Georgia St. in downtown Vancouver —on its website.
People who visited the lounge between the hours of 10 p.m. on Aug. 7 and 2 a.m., or closing time, on Aug. 8 may have been exposed to the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
