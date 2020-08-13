Vancouver Coastal Health cautions of COV1D-19 exposure at downtown lounge in Trump hotel

Vancouver Coastal Health is warning anyone who attended the IVY Lounge located at the Trump International Hotel & Tower Vancouver on Friday night to monitor for symptoms of COVID-19.

The health authority lists the latest potential exposure — at the 3rd floor of 1161 W. Georgia St. in downtown Vancouver —on its website.

People who visited the lounge between the hours of 10 p.m. on Aug. 7 and 2 a.m., or closing time, on Aug. 8 may have been exposed to the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19.