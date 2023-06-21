Plane crashes on west coast of Vancouver Island: police, ambulance service

A small plane has crashed on Vancouver Island's west coast, according to first responders.

B.C. Emergency Health Services (BCEHS) said in an email to CBC News that it was notified of a plane crash in Tahsis Inlet, a remote inlet around 300 kilometres northwest of Victoria, around 2:30 p.m. PT Tuesday.

Air and ground ambulances met patients in Comox, on Vancouver Island's east coast. They were brought from the scene of the accident by responders with the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre and the Canadian Armed Forces, said BCEHS.

Two people were taken to hospital with injuries, BCEHS said, but did not provide further details.

Both RCMP and the Transportation Safety Board (TSB), the federal agency that investigates transportation accidents, have shared few details about the incident.

On Wednesday morning, Mounties said they were assisting with a plane crash in the area but did not say when the crash occurred, who was involved or if there were any injuries.

However, RCMP said the B.C. Coroners Service is expected at the site of the crash Wednesday.

The small municipality of Tahsis is located at the head of the inlet.

Quest Kodiak 100 aircraft

The TSB says it's deployed a team to the area.

In a brief release, it said it was deploying a team of investigators following an accident involving a Quest Kodiak 100 aircraft.

The single-propeller plane can carry up to 10 people, according to the manufacturer's website.

The TSB is an independent agency that investigates air, marine, pipeline, and rail transportation occurrences, with the aim of improving transportation safety.