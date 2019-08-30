Vancouver Island's Hamsterly Beach safe for swimming, officials say

Hamsterly Beach, north of Victoria, is once again safe for swimming, according to the Capital Regional District (CRD).

The beach is located on the shores of Elk Lake in a regional park. Previously, water samples taken from the lake showed high levels of bacteria.

Now, the CRD, along with Island Health, have lifted the beach advisory originally placed on Aug. 16, and have cleared the waters around the beach for swimming.

However, the beach advisory for Eagle Beach at Elk Lake remains in effect. High levels of bacteria persist at Eagle Beach, and the CRD says the second location may not be safe for recreational activities. It recommends people and pets stay out of the water.