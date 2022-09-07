Nanaimo junior football team loses $50K in gear to thieves

The Vancouver Island Raiders, a Canadian Junior Football team based in Nanaimo, B.C., are reeling after an estimated $50,000 worth of gear was stolen from their practice facility in Caledonia Park.

Nanaimo RCMP say the break-in happened overnight on Aug. 31 and it's the third time the team has been hit with vandalism and theft in the past year.

"It wasn't just a quick smash and grab. These guys broke the bricks and chiseled the big metal door frame," the team's general manager, Josh Williams, told CBC.

"They offloaded everything ... right down to the Popsicles out of the freezer."

In a news release sent out Tuesday, RCMP said once the thieves got inside they made off with helmets, jerseys, shoulder pads, footballs, tents, head sets, duffel bags and a rolling tool box.

RCMP Const. Gary O'Brien says investigators believe it would have taken 30 to 45 minutes to break in, haul out and load all of the equipment.

"At least two people with two or more vehicles had to be involved," he said.

RCMP shared a list of everything that was stolen, which includes:

Twelve helmets, 20 black and white jerseys, 15 sets of shoulder pads and 35 girdles (protective shorts).

Thirty practice jerseys, 20 team bags with logos.

Two boxes of game balls.

Head sets, radio.

Yard markers, down marker chains, goal pads, treatment table.

Two 10-by-10 tents, two boxes of LED lights.

Rolling tool box with assorted tools, bolt cutter, wrench, air compressor, hole punch set.

Ten flats of Gatorade.

Two of the helmets stolen from the Vancouver Island Raiders practice facility in Caledonia. Thieves made off with 12 helmets, 20 jerseys, 15 sets of shoulder pads, footballs, tents, tools and several other team items. (Nanaimo RCMP)

Police say last September, the change room of another team facility at Comox Field was also broken into. Damages and stolen equipment added up to about $15,000 in losses.

In early August, police said a fire was deliberately set at the Caledonia Park facility, charring the outside of the building and causing significant smoke damage inside.

Stealing from a non-profit

Williams said the team had been playing the Langley Rams, their British Columbia Football Conference rivals, a couple of days before the robbery and luckily everyone who travelled with the team still had a full set of equipment with them.

Still, he says the Raiders are a non-profit organization that relies on community sponsorships and ticket sales from home games to stay afloat. And a lot of what was stolen was specialty game-day equipment.

"This isn't stuff you can just go to Canadian Tire and Wal-Mart to replace," said Williams. "With supply chain issues already ... it'll be hard for us to even get anything before the end of the year."

Police shared a photo of the door to the Vancouver Island Raiders practice facility that had been pried open by thieves who made off with $50,000 in football gear and other related tools and equipment. (Nanaimo RCMP)

The team has four games left to play this year, and Williams says the loss will be a big financial hit heading into the off-season.

"We have three home games through the month of September, so hopefully we get some community support out there," he said.

Police are asking anyone who saw or heard anything near the facility the night of Aug. 31 to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.

The Raiders' next game is on Saturday at Nanaimo District Secondary School against the Valley Huskers from Chilliwack.