Vancouver Island politician wants compensation for colleagues who bike to board meetings

Board members at the Regional District of Nanaimo who bike to district meetings will not be compensated for cycling, but one member is holding out hope they could be in the future.

Teunis Westbroek, town councillor for Qualicum Beach and a director with the regional district, was one of three board members who voted for a bylaw amendment that would have provided a mileage allowance for non-motorized transportation.

The amendment was voted down by the board at the regional district's July 23 meeting. Right now, directors who take their vehicles to meetings are compensated 58 cents a kilometre.

"Maybe we are planting the seed," Westbroek told On The Island host Gregor Craigie. "The benefits of going on a bike, an e-bike or regular bike, should not be ignored as a way to get to a meeting."

Cheaper to bike

Westbroek said paying mileage to cyclists is fair when you consider they have to shell out money for a bike and all-weather riding gear. He also pointed out the environmental benefits of biking rather than driving.

"Let's put measures in place to compensate people for being more energy efficient," he said, adding that the regional district has set a goal to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2032.

Westbroek also told Craigie it would cost the regional district less to pay mileage for bikes than vehicles, especially when you factor in parking costs.

Nanaimo mayor Leonard Krog and Tyler Brown, the regional district's director, from the City of Nanaimo, also supported the amendment.

To hear the complete interview with Teunis Westbroek, click on the audio link below: