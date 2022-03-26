Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit investigates sudden death of child

Investigators with the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit (VIIMCU) are looking into the sudden death of a child.

In a statement, Victoria Police say officers were called to Victoria General Hospital on Thursday night just before 9 p.m. PT.

They say B.C. Emergency Health Services paramedics had initially responded to a call for help in the area of Vancouver and Johnson streets just after 7 p.m. PT, and transported the child and a parent to hospital.

Police say the day before, VicPD officers had responded to a well-being call involving the parent and child near Johnson and Quadra streets.

VicPD notified the Independent Investigations Office (IIO) who has commenced an investigation to determine what role, if any, police actions or inaction may have played in the death, according to the statement.

Police say the investigation is in its early stages and is ongoing.

They are requesting anyone with information about the incident, who have not yet spoken to investigators, to call the VicPD Report Desk at (250) 995-7654 extension 1.