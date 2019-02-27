Measles confirmed on Vancouver Island
Two cases of measles have been identified in the South Island area of Vancouver Island, according to Island Health.
Anyone with symptoms is asked to contact their health-care provider
However, it says that the risk of transmission is extremely low.
Island Health says the two individuals acquired the infection while travelling abroad.
The health-care provider has identified three dates when the public may have been exposed to the measles in Victoria.
- March 6, 2019, 5 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Royal Jubilee Hospital, emergency department.
- March 8, 2019 7 a.m. - 10:30 a.m., Royal Jubilee Hospital, outpatient clinic.
- March 9, 2019, 8:36 p.m. - 11:30 p.m., Royal Jubilee Hospital, emergency department.
Island Health says anyone who may have been exposed should monitor for the symptoms of measles.
If symptoms develop, those infected are asked to contact their health-care providers.
