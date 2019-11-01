Vancouver Island man charged with driving 18-wheeler fuel truck while impaired

Nanaimo RCMP have charged the driver of an 18-wheeler with driving while impaired, in an incident they're calling "disturbing."

According to a written statement, police say they were alerted to a semi driving erratically, headed southbound to Nanaimo from Parskville on Friday, Oct 25.

At around 9 p.m., police say they spotted the vehicle — an 18-wheeler hauling fuel tanks — and brought it to a stop on the Island Highway, just south of the Fifth Street exit.

The police statement descrbed what they found as "disturbing and rarely seen."

"When the driver stepped out from his vehicle, the symptoms of impaired driving were evident. The empty beer cans found beside the driver was simply more supporting evidence," it read in part.

Police arrested the 46-year-old man for impaired driving and impounded the semi-trailer.

The fuel tanks were later found to be empty, but Nanaimo RCMP Const. Gary O'Brien says the incident is still shocking.

"Given the sheer size of the vehicle, and distance travelled in an impaired state, it was simply a miracle that a tragic accident had not occurred," he said.

The man provided two breath samples, which at 230 mg, police say, exceeded the legal limit by almost three times.

He has since been released from custody and will appear in court on the charge Dec. 17.

Police said the driver lives in a northern Vancouver Island community.