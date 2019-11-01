Vancouver Island has starring role in Jason Momoa series launching on Apple TV Plus

Apple is entering the television streaming market and some Vancouver Island residents will be relieved they no longer have to keep details about one of its flagship new shows a secret.

Apple TV Plus, which launches Nov. 1, features the dystopian future series, See, which was shot in Campbell River, B.C., and stars Jason Momoa, also known as Khal Drogo from Game of Thrones. Production took place over a year and a half and the North Island Film Commission says it is in talks with Apple to have future productions shot in the area as well.

"Everything is focused around the small screen right now," said North Island film commissioner Joan Miller in an interview on CBC's On The Island, adding there is an "onslaught of need for content." She said she is going to Los Angeles next week to hear what else Apple might have in the works.

Miller said a non-disclosure agreement prevented her from giving exact financial deals, but the production of See generated set construction, lighting, production assistant and grip jobs for local film industry professionals, some of whom trained locally at North Island College.

Production on See, which imagines a dystopic future in which everyone is blind, took place over a year and a half. The North Island Film Commission says it is in talks with Apple to have future productions shot in the area as well. (Apple TV Plus)

She said local businesses benefited as well and in total, the production paid for 18,500 nights in area hotels.

"The town played a major roll in it but it was kept very, very quiet as requested, so there is a lot of excitement now this week that we can be proud of the work we did," said Miller.

Landmarks locals may recognize in See include Campbell Rivers decommissioned pulp and paper mill and nearby Strathcona Provincial Park. Miller said large-scale sets were built at both locations.

To hear the complete interview with Joan Miller see the audio link below