Vancouver Island election results beginning to come in

On an election night in Canada where the Liberal government went from a majority government to a minority, the political changes on Vancouver Island are so far minimal.

With a few polling stations now reporting, the NDP leads in four of the five electoral districts they hold on the Island, while the Green Party is leading in the two ridings they held.

The only change as of 8:15 p.m PT was Esquimalt-Saanich-Sooke, where the Liberal Party had an early lead.

Shortly after polls closed across the country, CBC News projected a Liberal government — but it is unknown whether it will be a minority or majority.

While the Green Party went into the campaign with high hopes to break through across the country, it appeared they would only gain a single seat in Fredericton.

Early in the evening, leader Elizabeth May — who is leading in her riding of Saanich-Gulf Islands — said she was pleased with initial results.

Big cheers when results screen reveals the Green Party’s entire caucus - Elizabeth May & Paul Manly - leading in their respective ridings. <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCNews?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@cbcnews</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cbc?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cbc</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cdnpoli?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cdnpoli</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/elxn43?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#elxn43</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/canadavotes?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#canadavotes</a> <a href="https://t.co/vhmqK13TqV">pic.twitter.com/vhmqK13TqV</a> —@CBCtanya

"It'll be great to have a caucus that represents at the federal level more than B.C. MPs," she said.

She said a good result for the Greens would be holding "a significant role of influence in a minority parliament."

More to come.