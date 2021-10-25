Duncan man charged in Vancouver Island double homicide

The RCMP says second-degree murder charges have been laid against a man for the deaths of two people in the Vancouver Island community of Crofton.

Thirty-three-year-old Justin Dodd was arrested early Saturday morning, according to police.

Officers from the nearby city of Duncan responded just after midnight on Saturday to a report of suspicious circumstances at a house in Crofton.

The Mounties say when they arrived they found two people dead in the home with another man who was quickly arrested without incident.

Dodd, who is a Duncan resident, is expected to appear in court to face the charges on Nov. 2.

While the investigation is in the preliminary stages, police say they believe the crime was an isolated incident and that there is no ongoing risk to the general public.

The names of the victims are not being released.