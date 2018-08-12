Vancouver Island crossing guard association seeks stable funding

Crossing guards are mainstays on busy streets when schools let out. They ensure children cross safely.

But funding for crossing guards in the Greater Victoria School District is not stable.

Right now, they're funded by grants from five different municipalities in the Greater Victoria Area. Audrey Smith, president of the Greater Victoria Crossing Guards Association, hopes this will change.

"We need to find a different way to fund this," Smith told On the Island guest host Khalil Akhtar.

Previously, crossing guards were organized by the community-based, non-profit agency Beacon Community Services.

The Greater Victoria Crossing Guards Association took over managing the crossing guards program for the agency this year. Beacon gave it up because it was not part of its core mandate.

Earn minimum wage

Smith formed the crossing guard association because she said there was a need for a non-profit organization to request grants and manage the crossing guard program.

The majority of grant funding goes to paying the crossing guards who work split two-hour shifts in the intersections. They earn minimum wage.

Minimum wage recently increased, and since Beacon Community Services is no longer overseeing the crossing guards, they are not covered under its insurance.

The Greater Victoria Crossing Guards Association now must purchase insurance for the guards, she said.

Smith says the group needs consistent funding to pay the over-head costs of managing the program.

"Many of the crossing guards use this as a top-up to be able to pay their rent or buy their food. They would have to find something else to do if they weren't going to get paid to do this.

"Probably what would happen is there wouldn't be crossing guards in those intersections."

So far, all municipalities have approved grant funding for the amount requested by Smith through to December. The Victoria municipality has stated its is willing to help find additional funding, says Smith.

"I'm going forward telling all the crossing guards they have a job."

Job stability is necessary for the continuity of the crossing guard program, says Smith.

The same crossing guards from last year will be back again once school begins. Children will be familiar with them.

"There's stability here right now. There is a need though to look at a more stable model than grants."

Listen to the full story:

