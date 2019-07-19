Vancouver Island city considers relaxing rules around aggressive dogs

Delinquent dogs in a Vancouver Island community could be getting a chance to wipe their records clean.

Duncan city council is considering a bylaw change that would allow owners of dogs the city has deemed aggressive to apply to have the designation removed.

Dogs are given the label if they have acted aggressively — such as baring teeth, snarling or causing minor injury — without provocation. Under the current bylaw, the designation remains for the dog's entire life.

To be given a second chance, it must be two years after the aggressive incident took place and the animal will have to complete the Canadian Kennel Club's Canine Good Neighbour program in nearby Nanaimo. Owners can then ask to have the designation dropped.

Paige MacWilliam, director of corporate services with the city, told On The Island host Gregor Craigie dogs often show aggressive signs when they are young and "scared or uncertain." She said "there is definitely hope for an aggressive animal," after they have matured and been trained.

"There should be an opportunity if the dog and owner are willing to do some training," said MacWilliam.

Aggressive vs. dangerous

Aggressive dogs currently live with life-long restrictions. They must be muzzled in public and kept in a secure enclosure at home.

Dogs who act out can be designated as aggressive or dangerous and the bylaw change will only accommodate aggressive dogs.

A dog considered dangerous by the city has killed or injured a person or domestic animal. According to city bylaw, those dogs have "a propensity to attack without provocation" or animal control believes the dog is owned or trained for dog fighting. These animals will not be considered for rehabilitation.

The bylaw change will go before council for a second and third reading in August. If passed, it will come into effect in the fall.